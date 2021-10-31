Zion Episcopal Church formally installs Rev. Keisha Stokes

On Saturday, October 23, Rev. Keisha Stokes was officially installed as the Rector of Zion Episcopal Church, Palmyra. Though Rev. Keisha joined Zion in October, 2020, the joyous ceremony and subsequent celebratory reception had been delayed because of COVID.

Bishop Prince Singh presided over the Installation and service of Holy Eucharist in which the Church Vestry, members of Zion, the choirs of Zion and the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, Webster as well as visiting Episcopal Church clergy participated, including Rev. Virginia Tyler Smith, Dean for Transitions in the Diocese and Rev. Gretchen Ratterree, Dean of the Northeast District and Rector of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Newark.

At the Installation ceremony, Rev. Keisha was presented with a hand-crafted stole embellished with symbols of Zion which was created by two members of the Congregation.

In the words of Rev. Keisha, “I am so profoundly grateful for the love, support, energy, and blessings that filled Zion for my Installation as Rector on Saturday. It was a gift to share the Celebration with so many people. It was an absolutely beautiful occasion and I am honored, humbled, and blessed to be serving with the beautiful, wonderful people of Zion Episcopal Church”.

Zion Episcopal Church is located at 120 East Main Street in Palmyra. Sunday worship is at 8am and 10am, where absolutely everyone is welcome. Zion offers free dinners to the community on the last Sunday of each month, houses the local Food Pantry and operates Grace House, a source for free clothing and household goods for those in need.

The outdoor walking Labyrinth is available for anyone’s use at all times. Visit Zion’s website at https://www.zionepiscopalpalmyra.org and Facebook page for more information about Zion’s mission and ministries.