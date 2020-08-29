Powered by Dark Sky
August 29th 2020, Saturday
Cuomo: Colleges in New York must go remote when cases surge

by WayneTimes.com
August 29, 2020

By MICHAEL HILL
Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) With coronavirus cases cropping up at colleges nationwide, New York will require schools to switch to remote learning for two weeks when cases surge, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

Cuomo said he expects campus-based clusters now that many schools have welcomed students back for the fall semester. He mentioned ``troubling reports'' of students congregating after Syracuse University, Marist College and SUNY Plattsburgh each have recently suspended students after gatherings.

"When you have large congregations of people, anticipate a cluster,'' Cuomo told reporters during a phone-in briefing. "We expect it. We want to be prepared for it.''

Under the new guidance, if over a two-week period colleges have 100 cases or if the number of cases equal 5% of their on-campus population, they must go to remote learning for two weeks. The school's situation will be reassessed at the end of the two weeks, Cuomo said. 

Colleges nationwide have adopted strict student conduct rules and other measures to check the spread of the virus, though cases are still being detected on many campuses.

Mary Beth Labate, president of the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities, an association of the chief executives of the state's independent colleges and universities, said the state's requirements were being reviewed.

"Private colleges have been at the forefront of surveillance testing, going above and beyond the state's requirements for testing on college campuses," she said in a statement. "As students have returned to campus over the past several weeks, cases of Covid-19 have remained very low."

New York has largely managed to slow down the virus, with just under 1% of tests taken statewide coming back positive Wednesday. But Cuomo said he was concerned about an uptick in western New York, where the positive rate was 2%. 

The administration said dozens of cases have been linked to a food processing plant in Chautauqua County. 

Cuomo said there will be eight temporary rapid-test sites opening in Buffalo and western New York on Saturday.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Rosenkranz, Mary Kathleen (Verchota)

MACEDON: Mary K. Rosenkranz age 76 of Macedon, formerly of Hartford, SD; and Windom, MN gained her Angel wings and went home to our heavenly father on Monday August 24th, 2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer. She was born December 12, 1943 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Emmanuel “Monk” Verchota and Beatrice Verchota. […]

Read More
Rimel, Hannelore M.

PALMYRA: Hannelore died on August 22, 2020 at age 90.  Predeceased by her husband, George Rimel; daughter, Jeannie Rimel; daughter-in-law, Susan Wells; sister, Barbra Boutilier; great grandson, Jonathan Daggett.Hannelore is survived by her daughter, Lori Rimel; sons, Ted (Judy) Rimel and George Rimel; sisters, Erika Raines and Gisela Sherrill; grandchildren, Troy Daggett, Kellene (Mark) Romano, […]

Read More
