Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 28th 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

THE DAILY

News Briefs, Breaking Stories & More

Did you have a baby or grandbaby born in 2020?

by WayneTimes.com
November 28, 2020

Hey, Moms, Dads and Grandparents: It’s time to send in those adorable baby pictures and write-ups of your children (or grandchildren) born during 2020 to families in Wayne County. 

Our BABIES IN REVIEW edition will be included in our December 27th issue of the TIMES.

If you are a family member, who has been blessed with a baby delivery this year in Wayne County, you can send  the photo and info. to  news@waynetimes.com. 

PLEASE include this info:

BABY’S NAME

BIRTH DATE  

PARENTS’  NAMES

 - and the town they live in -

GRANDPARENTS’ NAMES

 - and the town they live in -

BOY OR GIRL?  (We cannot 

always tell from the name). 

and PLEASE include a phone number in case there are additional questions. We cannot guarantee other information will be included (for instance, siblings). If there is room, we can try, but please just give only the information requested. 

If you do not have e-mail, you can mail the photo and info. to “Times Babies in Review, PO Box 608, Macedon NY 14502.”

(Please do not send photocopies, as they do not print well. Email it, or mail us an actual photo, which can be returned if you, if you include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.

All photos and information must be in to the TIMES before December 20th to be included. 

Again, this is for Babies born in 2020 only, with a Wayne County connection. (If your baby was born after Dec. 20th last year (2019), we will try to include them, as they would have missed the 2019 issue) 

Questions? Call 986-4300 or email us at news@waynetimes.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Mackey, Lawrence T. “Larry”

MACEDON: Passed away suddenly on November 24, 2020 at the age of 80 from a stroke.  Larry was born in Malone, NY on September 20, 1940 to the late Thomas and Grace “Dow” Mackey. Also predeceased by his sisters Susan Dishaw and Linda Bowen. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Betty “Richards” […]

Read More
Schoen, Robert Oscar

PHELPS: Robert Oscar Schoen (Born March 7, 1920) passed to be with his Lord on November 24. 2020. He was full of life at 100, and took “no prisoners” playing Dominos.  He was married to Lee (passing in 2015) for 73 wonderful years. They worked as a team at their Schoe-Acres Dairy and Fruit Farm […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square