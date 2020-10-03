Powered by Dark Sky
October 3rd 2020, Saturday
Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

by WayneTimes.com
October 3, 2020

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Kellyanne Conway, a close ally and former adviser to President Donald Trump, said on Twitter she has tested positive for COVID-19. 

"Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," Conway tweeted.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after Trump's bombshell revelation that he contracted the same virus. Several reports indicate Conway's daughter, Claudia, made the announcement first on the social media platform TikTok. Kellyanne Conway confirmed the news about 30 minutes after her daughter posted a video with the caption, "bye i’m done i’ll see you all in two weeks."

Conway's announcement came late Friday, just days after she attended a White House event with several others who have since come down with COVID-19. Conway was at the Rose Garden announcement Saturday where Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Among the attendees, Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, the president of the University of Notre Dame, as well as Trump himself tested positive Friday for the coronavirus.

Conway is now the sixth person who attended the event last week, where masks and social distancing were rare, known to have subsequently tested positive, CNN reports.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Wilbert, Diane Marie

WALWORTH: Passed peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 68. She is predeceased by her father Charles Craft. Diane is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, David; children, David John, Jr. (Jodi), Andrew (Janice), Mitchell and Abigail (Stephen) Howell; grandchildren, Annabelle, Matthew, Parker, Samuel, Harper […]

Meneely, David F

SODUS: Age 57, died Thursday, October 1st, 2020, due to health issues that occured from a motorcycle accident in 2013. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert & Donna Meneely. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karen Pettit Meneely of Watertown, NY; daughters, Danielle (Mike) Kirk of Watertown, NY and Jessica Meneely […]

