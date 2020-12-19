Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 19th 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
It's Babies in Review time! Submit your baby photos today!

THE DAILY

News Briefs, Breaking Stories & More

New NY law bans sale of Confederate flags on state property

by Assoicated Press
December 19, 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) The sale or display of Confederate flags, swastikas and other "symbols of hate'' on state property is banned in New York under a law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo despite concerns it may violate free speech protection under the U.S. Constitution.

"This country faces a pervasive, growing attitude of intolerance and hate _ what I have referred to in the body politic as an American cancer,'' Cuomo said in his bill-signing memo on Tuesday.

"By limiting the display and sale of the Confederate flag, Nazi swastika and other symbols of hatred from being displayed or sold on state property, including the state fairgrounds, this bill will help safeguard New Yorkers from the fear-instilling effects of these abhorrent symbols,'' he said.

Exceptions are made for images used in books, museum services or materials used for educational or historical purposes.

The display of Confederate flags has come under fire as part of the national reckoning over racial injustice. The rebel flag has been used by Ku Klux Klan groups and is widely condemned as racist.

But New York's new law raises free speech issues.

"The First Amendment generally protects the expression of even hateful speech, and a statute banning the sale of materials expressing those views on state-owned land is highly likely to be held unconstitutional,'' said attorney Floyd Abrams, who has argued frequently before the Supreme Court in First Amendment cases.

Cuomo acknowledged in his signing memo that certain ``technical changes'' will be needed in the law to make sure free speech protections aren't violated. He said he has agreed with the Legislature to address the concerns.

In November, voters in Mississippi approved a new state flag with a magnolia design, replacing the last state banner in the U.S. with the Confederate battle emblem.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Blankenberg, Eleanor M

WILLIAMSON: Went home to her Lord and Savior on (Friday) December 18, 2020 at age 99. Predeceased by her husband: Jacob Blankenberg; granddaughter: Taylor Rae Bliss and son in law: Terry Dinse. Eleanor was a life-long member of the Williamson United Methodist Church and a member of the Myers Community Hospital Twig Association for many […]

Read More
Frazer, Gale

LYONS: Age 76, passed away at Newark-Wayne Hospital on December 16, 2020. Gale is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Henry; her sisters, Arlene, JoAnn and Carlene; her brothers, Gary, Jerry and Michael; along with a host of other family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Mike and Irene; brother, Sony; […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square