April 17th 2021, Saturday
New York bars, restaurants can soon stay open 'til midnight

by Assoicated Press
April 17, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York will push back its curfew for bars and restaurants an hour to midnight, starting Monday, as the state continues to relax coronavirus-related restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The governor also announced during a telephone briefing Wednesday that auto and horse racing events will be able to accommodate spectators at 20% capacity starting April 22. Spectators will be required to wear a mask, social distance and provide proof of a recent negative test or completed vaccinations. 

"But at the same time, we caution New Yorkers: Don't get cocky. The disease is still very much with us,'' Cuomo said.

The New York Racing Association said it was gearing up to host fans at its thoroughbred tracks at Belmont Park this spring and Saratoga Race Course this summer.

Statewide hospitalizations for the virus have fallen dramatically from a post-holiday peak of more than 9,000 people in January but remain above 4,000. About a quarter of New York residents have been fully vaccinated, according to state data. 

Weddings and other catered events will be allowed to run until 1 a.m. instead of midnight as of Monday, the Democratic governor said.

Restaurants had pleaded for an end to the 11 p.m. curfew, saying that pandemic restrictions were hurting their business. 

A similar curfew was lifted earlier this month for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls and fitness centers.

"The extra hour is good news for restaurants, bars and customers, but we still need a road map for when the curfew will be lifted like it has for other industries," said Andrew Rigie, the executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, an industry group.

He also urged the state to stop prohibiting diners from being seated at restaurants' bars and to reconsider a requirement that patrons who order an alcoholic beverage get food with it.

Recent Obituaries

Monica, David W.

SAVANNAH: Age 78, born 11/23/1942, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed peacefully on 4/15/2021 while surrounded by his family. David is survived by his wife, Helen; his children, Michael (Jessica) Marino of Cato, NY, Helen (Troy) Sebastiano of Clyde, NY, Robert Whitton of Savannah, NY and David Jr (Lauren) of South Carolina; grandchildren, Courtney, […]

Willard, Nancy J.

MANCHESTER: Passed away on April 7, 2021 at 76 years old. Born in Hornell, NY to Floyd and Elizabeth Kame. Nancy was also predeceased by her husband, Walter Willard; brother, Max.  Nancy is survived by her children, Allen (Chris) Estey and Cathy (Bob) Estey, Mary Jo (Dan) Evans, Tracey (Darrell) Burns; grandchildren Daniel Evans, Michael Reader […]

