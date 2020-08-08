New York schools will open in fall, Cuomo says

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - New York schools have been given the go ahead to open in the fall.

"They are all authorized to open," Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a conference call Friday.

Districts have been planning for months on how to adapt to new safety guidelines. That includes classroom learning, virtual learning, health screenings, as well as transportation on school buses.

“If any state can do it, this state can do it because we’ve been smart since day one,” Cuomo said. “We can bring the same level of intelligence that we brought to the economic reopening.”

Of the 749 school districts in New York state, the governor said 127 districts have not submitted reopening plans to the New York State Department of Education. Fifty districts' plans are incomplete. The department will continue to review plans over the weekend and notify districts if they need to resubmit their plans with more detail.

For the districts that have submitted plans, Cuomo said they will be asked to more specifically address three elements of their plans: remote learning, COVID-19 testing for both students and teachers, and contact tracing. Those expanded plans will be submitted to the state and posted on the district websites.

