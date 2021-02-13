NY GOP chair calls for prosecution, impeachment of Gov. Cuomo

(WHAM) - The chair of New York's Republican party is calling for the prosecution and impeachment of Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The demand comes after a story in the New York Post, showing a recording of a private meeting between Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa and several Democrats in the New York State Legislature. In the recording, DeRosa purportedly told Democratic leaders "we froze" when it came to providing them additional requested nursing home data over concerns brought about by comments from then-President Donald Trump.

That legislative request came in September.

On August 26, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice requested data from governors in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan regarding COVID-19 responses in public nursing homes. According to the Post, DeRosa wasn't sure if the information provided to the Department of Justice or to democratic state lawmakers would be used against the state.

On Friday morning, Nick Langworthy said enough is enough.

"He needs to be held accountable for this decision," Langworthy said. "This is one of the most serious errors ever committed. If last spring or early summer he had just said, 'We've made a huge mistake here' - which is something he's incapable of. That day, he didn't take any accountability. That's the true sense of a leader. Can they be accountable for their own actions and their own mistakes?"

New York State Senator Robert Ortt echoed the call for accountability, saying the Senate needs to vote to revoke Cuomo's emergency powers.

"After this report, it is clear the Majority must convene a special session and join us in doing so immediately,” Ortt said.

The New York Attorney General released a scathing report last month saying the state nursing home data may have undercounted the number of deaths linked to nursing homes by as much as 50 percent.

From our news partners at 13wham.com