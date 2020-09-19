Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

From our News Partners at 13WHAM

Washington, D.C. — Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, has died.

She was 87. She died at her family home in Washington, D.C. on Friday from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

"Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said in a statement. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Justice Ginsburg was named to the bench in 1993 by former President Bill Clinton. A native of Brooklyn, she will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery at a private interment.

In a statement, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said: "Our entire country has lost one of the most significant and impressive women in our nation’s history. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a role model to all of us in the legal profession and a remarkable legal jurist. Justice Ginsburg was a woman of integrity and held the highest respect for the rule of law. I offer my condolences to Justice Ginsburg’s family, friends and the entire country.”