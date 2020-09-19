Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 19th 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

THE DAILY

News Briefs, Breaking Stories & More

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

by WayneTimes.com
September 19, 2020

From our News Partners at 13WHAM

Washington, D.C. — Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, has died.

She was 87. She died at her family home in Washington, D.C. on Friday from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

"Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said in a statement. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Justice Ginsburg was named to the bench in 1993 by former President Bill Clinton. A native of Brooklyn, she will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery at a private interment.

In a statement, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said: "Our entire country has lost one of the most significant and impressive women in our nation’s history. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a role model to all of us in the legal profession and a remarkable legal jurist. Justice Ginsburg was a woman of integrity and held the highest respect for the rule of law. I offer my condolences to Justice Ginsburg’s family, friends and the entire country.”

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Voorhees-Mason, Vivian

MARION/MACEDON: Entered into rest on September 16, 2020 at the age of 93. She is predeceased by her husbands, Donald Voorhees and Victor Mason; brother, Norton King; sister’s, Jane Hill, Leah Adams and Marlyn Thayer;. Survived by loving children, Nancy (Gerald) Frizelle, Kevin (Robin) Voorhees, Brenda Voorhees, Brian (Amy) Voorhees and Barry Voorhees; 7 grandchildren, […]

Read More
Decker, Harvey

NEWARK: Harvey Frank Decker, 56, died on Sunday (April 12, 2020) while in “comfort care” at FF Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua. A Mass of Christian Burial will be heldat 11 AM on Saturday, (Sept. 26th)  at St. Michael Church 401 S. Main St. in Newark.  Burial was in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square