August 17th 2020, Monday
Trump's top coronavirus adviser: Wear masks, social distance

by Assoicated Press
August 17, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) Trump's top coronavirus adviser used a visit to Kansas to urge people to wear masks regardless of where they live.

"What's really important for every Kansan to understand is that this epidemic that we have been seeing this summer is both urban and rural,'' Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force said Saturday. "So we are really asking all communities, whether you are urban or rural communities, to really wear a mask inside, outside, every day.''

She also stressed that people should socially distance and not have gatherings while in Kansas City, Kansas, for a meeting with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, as well as community and state health officials at KU Medical Center, The Kansas City Star reports. 

"You can't tell who's infected,'' Birx said. "Much of the spread is asymptomatic. I know we all want to believe that our family members cannot be positive. They are.''

Birx said when communities start seeing a rise in positive cases, leaders need to close the bars, restrict indoor dining, decrease social gatherings and ensure there's a mask mandate.

"We have been doing that across the South and we've seen a dramatic decrease in cases where the population has followed those guidelines,'' she said.

Recent Obituaries

Recent Obituaries

Adriaansen, Rodney L.

MARION: Passed away on August 12, 2020 at the age of 84. Survived by his  wife of 64 years, Helen (Ford); children, Pamela (Earl) McDonald, Kenneth (Donna) Adriaansen and Scott (Jennie) Adriaansen; sister, Eleanor (Harold) Schoonerman; sister-in-law, Carolyn Adriaansen; grandchildren, Peter, Bradley, Kali, Katy, Holly and Ashley; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was a […]

Read More
Standbrook, Laurie M.

SENECA: It is with great sadness that the family of Laurie Standbrook announce her sudden and unexpected passing on Saturday morning, July 18, 2020. The paramedics from Oswego and Wayne County tried to revive but she had passed. Law officers quickly responded and were there as well. The family will receive friends on Friday, August […]

Read More
