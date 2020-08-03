UPDATED Wayne County COVID-19 Cases - 8/3/2020

Good morning everyone! Hope you had a nice weekend!

Below is the update to our current COVID-19 statistics. As of this email, Wayne County Public Health can confirm that our total number of positive cases of COVID-19 is now 229.

Please protect your families, your neighbors, and your community, by continuing to constantly take all of the following, proven-effective precautions. The proof is in our numbers and our community coming together to use these precautions:1) Social distance in public by 6' or more.

2) Wear a mask whenever you are around others in public.

3) Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.

4) Avoid frequenting large gatherings.



We can also confirm that at this time we have had 12,932 tests completed and processed, with 12,703 of them receiving negative results. Please make it clear that these are completed tests WITH lab results, it would be greatly appreciated. This is not the total number of our residents who have been tested, we only post statistics that include results. We do not include tests pending results in those numbers. We are awaiting the processing of many more tests at this time.

Out of our 229 positive cases, we have 219 cases resolved/recovered, 6 cases remain active and recovering, 1 case requires hospitalization, and we have had 4 deaths of a people related to COVID-19.

0 Currently active cases are in nursing/adult care homes.