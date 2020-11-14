Bizarre chain reaction accident leads to one death in Ontario

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported a fatal personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Town of Ontario on State Route 104 on November 8th, at about 6:55 p.m.

A motor vehicle operated by Timothy Mannix, age 57, of Marion, stopped in the eastbound passing lane on State Route 104 for an unknown reason. Multiple motor vehicles behind Mannix vehicle stopped then collided into each other.

A vehicle traveling in the passing lane stopped directly behind Mr. Mannix and put the four-way flashers on, this vehicle was being operated by Kyle Kephart, age 65, of Williamson.

As Mr. Kephart was stopped with his four-way flashers on, a third vehicle directly behind him struck his vehicle. Mr. Kephart’s vehicle then stuck the guide rail in between the east and westbound lanes of State Route 104. The third vehicle was being operated by Nicole Dipiazza, age 35, of Marion,

Ms. Dipiazza’s vehicle came to a stop in both east bound lanes facing north. A fourth vehicle traveling directly behind Ms. Dipiazza’s vehicle drove around the collision and stopped between Mr. Mannix’s vehicle and Ms. Dipiazza’s vehicle, with the four-way flashers turned on.

The operator of the fourth vehicle was Laura Appleton, age 19, of Caledonia, NY.

A fifth vehicle that was directly behind Ms. Appleton was being operated by Robert Cottrell Sr., age 84, of Marion. Mr. Cottrell drove around Mr. Kephart’s vehicle to avoid the collision and struck Ms. Dipiazza and her vehicle as she exited her vehicle. Mr. Cottrell’s vehicle then struck the guide rail in between the east and westbound lanes of State Route 104.

Ms. Dipiazza was pronounced deceased at the scene. Ms. Dipiazza’s two children that were in her vehicle were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Her daughter who is nine years old was treated and released, her son who is four years old was held overnight for a head laceration.

Mr. Kephart was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for neck and lower back injuries and was held at Strong Memorial Hospital overnight. Mr. Cottrell was transported to Rochester General Hospital for head and chest injuries and was held at Rochester General Hospital overnight.

Mr. Mannix’s vehicle was not struck by any of the vehicles involved and he was not injured. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for a blood draw on suspicion of intoxication. Ms. Appleton’s vehicle was not stuck by any of the vehicles involved in the collision and she was not injured. All the vehicles involved were towed from the scene.

Deputies were assisted by Ontario Fire Department, Ontario Ambulance, Williamson Ambulances, and the New York State Police. As a result of the collision, State Route 104 was closed for several hours. Investigation into the collision is ongoing by the Wayne County Office of the Sheriff and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Collision Reconstruction Team.