Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 14th 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Bizarre chain reaction accident leads to one death in Ontario

by WayneTimes.com
November 14, 2020

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported a fatal personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Town of Ontario on State Route 104 on November 8th, at about 6:55 p.m.

 A motor vehicle operated by Timothy Mannix, age 57, of Marion, stopped in the eastbound passing lane on State Route 104 for an unknown reason. Multiple motor vehicles behind  Mannix vehicle stopped then collided into each other.

A vehicle traveling in the passing lane stopped directly behind Mr. Mannix and put the four-way flashers on, this vehicle was being operated by Kyle Kephart, age 65, of Williamson. 

As Mr. Kephart was stopped with his four-way flashers on, a third vehicle directly behind him struck his vehicle.  Mr. Kephart’s vehicle then stuck the guide rail in between the east and westbound lanes of State Route 104.  The third vehicle was being operated by Nicole Dipiazza, age 35, of Marion, 

Ms. Dipiazza’s vehicle came to a stop in both east bound lanes facing north. A fourth vehicle traveling directly behind Ms. Dipiazza’s vehicle drove around the collision and stopped between Mr. Mannix’s vehicle and Ms. Dipiazza’s vehicle, with the four-way flashers turned on.

The operator of the fourth vehicle was Laura Appleton, age 19, of Caledonia, NY. 

A fifth vehicle that was directly behind Ms. Appleton was being operated by Robert Cottrell Sr., age 84, of Marion. Mr. Cottrell drove around Mr. Kephart’s vehicle to avoid the collision and struck Ms. Dipiazza and her vehicle as she exited her vehicle. Mr. Cottrell’s vehicle then struck the guide rail in between the east and westbound lanes of State Route 104.  

Ms. Dipiazza was pronounced deceased at the scene. Ms. Dipiazza’s two children that were in her vehicle were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.  Her daughter who is nine years old was treated and released, her son who is four years old was held overnight for a head laceration.  

Mr. Kephart was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for neck and lower back injuries and was held at Strong Memorial Hospital overnight.  Mr. Cottrell was transported to Rochester General Hospital for head and chest injuries and was held at Rochester General Hospital overnight. 

Mr. Mannix’s vehicle was not struck by any of the vehicles involved and he was not injured.  He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for a blood draw on suspicion of intoxication.  Ms. Appleton’s vehicle was not stuck by any of the vehicles involved in the collision and she was not injured.  All the vehicles involved were towed from the scene.  

Deputies were assisted by Ontario Fire Department, Ontario Ambulance, Williamson Ambulances, and the New York State Police.  As a result of the collision, State Route 104 was closed for several hours.  Investigation into the collision is ongoing by the Wayne County Office of the Sheriff and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Collision Reconstruction Team.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Birdsall, Felice “Fee”

WALWORTH/MACEDON:Peacefully passed away on November 6, 2020, at the age of 77. She was born to John and Felice DeRosa on April 13, 1943 in New York City.  Felice is survived by her husband of 53 years, Russell Birdsall Jr. When she received compliments on the length of her marriage, Felice would say the first 52 […]

Read More
Sincerbeaux, Joseph A.

SAVANNAH: Age 56, passed away on November 8th, 2020. He is survived by his fiancée, Londa Brazee; children, Stephanie (Terry) Lawrence, Todd (Cassandra) Sincerbeaux, Tasha Yonge, Troy Sincerbeaux and Katelyn (Jonathan Byroads) Sincerbeaux; grandchildren, Domonic Lawrence, Jared Lawrence, Blake Lawrence, Brooklyn Lawrence, Cierra Davis-Sincerbeaux, Connor Washburn, Trever Sincerbeaux and Nevaeh Sincerbeaux; siblings, Penny (Wade) Yonge, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square