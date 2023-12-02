Powered by Dark Sky
December 2nd 2023, Saturday
×
Newark Central to collect donations for food closet at all concerts

by WayneTimes.com
December 2, 2023

Retired Perkins School music teacher Maria Walton, who volunteers on behalf of the NCSD Music Department to help the Newark Food Closet, is once again reminding everyone non-perishable food, personal hygiene items and monetary donations will be collected at 11 concerts this school year. Walton is asking folks who will be attending to bring one or more items with them that will be given to the Food Closet or they can opt to provide a monetary donation.

Noting that there are more than 500 students in Newark schools involved in music, Walton encouraged their families, friends and relatives attending these concerts to help. 

“The Food Closet always gets lots of donations during the holiday season, but then it drops off drastically in winter and spring. I am hoping that people will donate items for the Food Closet at all of our concerts and will associate going to a concert with doing so.”

Newark Food Closet President Lisa Barrett said donations, especially after Christmas, are very important because fewer people typically donate after the holiday season.   She said the Food Closet, located in the basement of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church now serves all of Wayne County and is open from 10 until noon Monday through Friday and the third Saturday of each month from 9-10 a.m..

Walton will be collecting food at the following concerts this school year:

6th Grade Band/Chorus and Jazz Band Concert, 6:30 p.m., December 12th, Middle School Auditorium

7th and 8th Grade Band/Chorus and Jazz Band Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 12th, Middle School Auditorium

High School Music Department Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 13th, High School Auditorium

Kelley School Beginning and Continuing Band, 4th and 5th grade Choruses and Bucket Brigade Holiday Concert, 7 p.m., Dec. 14th, Kelley School Auditorium

Grades 4-12 Cavalcade of Bands, 7 p.m., March 5th, High School Gymnasium

 Grades 4-12  Festival of Song Choral Concert, 7 p.m., March 12th, High School Auditorium

High School Concert Band and Wind Ensemble Concert, 7:30 p.m., June 3rd, High School Auditorium.

 6th, 7th and 8th Grade Band Concert, 7:15 p.m., June 4th, Middle School Auditorium

 High School Chamber and Mixed Choirs Concert, 7:30 p.m., June 5th, High School Auditorium.

