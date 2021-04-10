Powered by Dark Sky
April 10th 2021, Saturday
Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?

by WayneTimes.com
April 10, 2021

Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?

It’s hard to tell since they weren’t directly compared in studies. But experts say the vaccines are alike on what matters most: preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

“Luckily, all these vaccines look like they’re protecting us from severe disease,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi of the University of California, San Francisco, citing study results for five vaccines used around the world and a sixth that’s still in review.

And real-world evidence as millions of people receive the vaccines show they’re all working very well.

Still, people might wonder if one is better than another since studies conducted before the vaccines were rolled out found varying levels of effectiveness. The problem is they don’t offer apples-to-apples comparisons.

Consider the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, found to be about 95% effective at preventing illness. Studies for those shots counted a COVID-19 case whether it was mild, moderate or severe _ and were conducted before worrisome mutated versions of the virus began circulating.

Then Johnson & Johnson tested a single-dose vaccine and didn’t count mild illnesses. J&J’s shot was 66% protective against moderate to severe illness in a large international study. In just the U.S., where there’s less spread of variants, it was 72% effective. More importantly, once the vaccine’s effect kicked in it prevented hospitalization and death.

AstraZeneca’s two-dose vaccine used in many countries has faced questions about the exact degree of its effectiveness indicated by studies. But experts agree those shots, too, protect against the worst outcomes.

Dalberth, Amidio Louis “Rusty”

CONCORD, NC/MARION: Amidio Louis “Rusty” Dalberth also known as ¨Papa¨ to many died peacefully on March 16th, 2021 in Concord, NC at the age of 90. He is survived by his children; Bonnie Catalano (husband;Charles Catalano Sr.) and Steven Dalberth ( wife;Dawn Dalberth), Grandchildren; Frank Petrosino Catalano (wife; Tasha) Charles ¨Chachi¨ Catalano Jr. (wife; Amber) […]

Drummond-Vanderheiden, Judy Grant

Formerly NEWARK: Judy Grant Drummond-Vanderheiden, age 74, passed away March 31, 2021. She was born on March 5, 1947 to Stanley Earl Grant and Eleanor Lucille (Heidenreich) Grant in Newark, New York. Born with her twin sister Jan, the girls were delivered 7 weeks prematurely during a blizzard; a snow plow was needed from town […]

