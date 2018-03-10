Ask A Doc: Colorectal Cancer Symptoms and Risks

by Mohamed S. Alsalahi, MD

Q: What are the symptoms of colorectal cancer? Who is most at risk?

A: Colorectal cancer (CRC) is a cancer that affects the colon and/or rectum. It is the third most common cancer worldwide, usually affecting men and women 50 years old and older. Common presenting symptoms include: rectal bleeding, bloody stools, change in bowel habits (to looseness or increased frequency), and weight loss.

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), it is estimated that 50,630 people in the US will die of colorectal cancer in 2018. Due to its high prevalence and mortality rate, both American Gastroenterology Association (AGA) and ACS have recommended that we begin screening average risk adults starting at the age of 50; those with a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer–e.g., having a family history of CRC and/or Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBS)–screening is recommended at an earlier age than 50. Due to a lack of awareness within communities, 1 in 3 Americans are not screened and may be at risk of developing colorectal cancer.

Overall, Colorectal Cancer is preventable, treatable, and beatable if detected early on with screening. Colonoscopy is the most effective screening modality for detecting and preventing early stages of colorectal cancer, but there are other options available if you are not comfortable with this procedure. Ultimately, any form of screening is better than no screening!