October 31st 2021, Sunday
Cheap antidepressant shows promise treating early COVID-19

by Assoicated Press
October 30, 2021

A cheap antidepressant reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19 in a study hunting for existing drugs that could be repurposed to treat coronavirus.

Researchers tested the pill used for depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder because it was known to reduce inflammation and looked promising in smaller studies.

They’ve shared the results with the U.S. National Institutes of Health, which publishes treatment guidelines, and they hope for a World Health Organization recommendation.

“If WHO recommends this, you will see it widely taken up,” said study co-author Dr. Edward Mills of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, adding that many poor nations have the drug readily available. “We hope it will lead to a lot of lives saved.”

The pill, called fluvoxamine, would cost $4 for a course of COVID-19 treatment. By comparison, antibody IV treatments cost about $2,000 and Merck’s experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 is about $700 per course. Some experts predict various treatments eventually will be used in combination to fight the coronavirus.

Researchers tested the antidepressant in nearly 1,500 Brazilians recently infected with coronavirus who were at risk of severe illness because of other health problems, such as diabetes.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Furgeson, Barbara M.

MACEDON: Barbara passed away peacefully on October 3, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital, after a short illness. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, C. Thomas Furgeson, Lt. Col.(ret.), her son, Christopher Rose, her parents Art and Jane McKeown of Palmyra, NY, her brother Peter McKeown and her step-son, Thomas Furgeson. She is survived by her […]

Beman, Joyce R.

VICTORY: Joyce R. Beman entered fully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on October 23rd, 2021. She was born on August 18th, 1937. She spent her final earthly days surrounded by loved ones at home. She attended Red Creek Central School grades kindergarten through twelve, graduating in 1955. In her time she was […]

