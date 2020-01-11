Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 29th 2020, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Electric scooter injuries surge along with their popularity

by Assoicated Press
January 11, 2020

Electric scooter injuries have surged along with their popularity in the United States, nearly tripling over four years, researchers said in a study published Wednesday.

Nearly 40,000 broken bones, head injuries, cuts and bruises resulting from scooter accidents were treated in U.S. emergency rooms from 2014 through 2018, the research showed. The scooter injury rate among the general U.S. population climbed from 6 per 100,000 to 19 per 100,000. Most occurred in riders aged 18 to 34, and most injured riders weren’t hospitalized.

For the study published in JAMA Surgery, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, analyzed U.S. government data on nonfatal injuries treated in emergency rooms.

“Improved rider safety measures and regulation” are clearly needed, the researchers said.

Media reports have linked the stand-up electric scooters with more than a dozen U.S. deaths within the past few years.

The trend follows the emergence of rental companies in cities around the world that let customers rent scooters through smartphone apps and drop them off anywhere in the same city. Some cities have adopted nighttime bans and other restrictions amid rising injuries and complaints about scooters traveling or parked on sidewalks.

“Scooters promote active commuting,” could help spur wider public transit use and could lead to less traffic congestion, said lead author Dr. Benjamin Breyer. “We hope to raise awareness that riders should wear helmets and ride safely.”

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

McMullen, Philip C.

ONTARIO: Philip passed away on October 23, 2020 surrounded by family at the age of 72. He was born in Lyons, NY to the late Cecil and Lerneda McMullen. Philip was predeceased by his brother, Christopher McMullen and sister, Linda Banzon. Philip grew up in Sodus Point, NY and enjoyed spending time by the Lake […]

Read More
Gutberlet, Gail (Compson)

PALMYRA, FORMERLY OF WEST WEBSTER: Monday, October 26, 2020, age 83. She leaves her husband of 63 years, Robert; daughters, Kathleen Gutberlet (Peter Maslyn) and Susan (David) Hutton; grandchildren, Michael and Andrew (Abbie) Hutton; great-granddaughter, Ava Ann Hutton; sister, Jonie Compson; niece and nephews, Barbara Twist, Bob Carroll and Tom Stauffer; Bacon family cousins.  She […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square