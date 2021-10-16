Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 16th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

FDA authorizes first e-cigarettes, cites benefit for smokers

by Assoicated Press
October 16, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) Heath officials on Tuesday authorized the first electronic cigarettes in the U.S., saying the R.J. Reynolds vaping products can benefit adult smokers.

The Food and Drug Administration said data submitted by the company showed its Vuse e-cigarettes helped smokers either quit or significantly reduce their use of cigarettes, the leading preventable cause of death in the U.S.

Tuesday’s first-of-a-kind decision is part of a sweeping effort by the FDA to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of delays.

In September, the agency said it had rejected applications for more than a million e-cigarettes and related products, mainly due to their potential appeal to underage teens. But regulators delayed making decisions on most of the major vaping companies, including market leader Juul.

The FDA’s decision only applies to Vuse’s refillable Solo Power device and its tobacco-flavored nicotine cartridges. The FDA said it rejected 10 other requests from the company for other flavored products, but did not disclose details. The agency is still reviewing the company’s request to sell a menthol-flavored nicotine formula.

“Today’s authorizations are an important step toward ensuring all new tobacco products undergo the FDA’s robust, scientific premarket evaluation,” said Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA’s tobacco center, in a statement.

“The manufacturer’s data demonstrates its tobacco-flavored products could benefit addicted adult smokers who switch to these products - either completely or with a significant reduction in cigarette consumption.”

To stay on the market, companies must show that their products benefit public health.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

McRorie, Ann

WOLCOTT: Age 86, of Waxhaw, NC, passed away October 10, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Joseph and Viola Fox, Mar. 26, 1935, in Hilton, New York. Ann graduated from Honeoye Falls-Lima High School in 1953.  She married Richard McRorie in 1964, and they lived together in Wolcott […]

Read More
McCoy, Barbara Reed

Barbara Reed McCoy, a lone time resident of Palmyra, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Daughter of John Walter Reed and Alice Janette (King) Reed Miller, Barbara was born in Rochester, NY on February 27, 1949. She graduated from Grove City College in 1971, and later received her Master’s in Education from Nazareth College […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square