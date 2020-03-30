Fifteen Cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County as of Monday (3/30)

At this time, in Wayne County, 15 confirmed cases are being treated and continue to be monitored by Wayne County Public Health.

As with any case, any possible contacts to a positive case are investigated and contacted as a priority. To protect the privacy of these individuals, no further information will be provided at this time. Wayne County Public Health is also aware of conflicting reports of our number of positive COVID-19 cases and can confirm with certainty, and with the backing of the New York State Department of Health regional office, that our total number of positive cases is 15, as of Monday morning (3/30/20)

Wayne County Public Health is encouraging all residents to take the following actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19

• If you have symptoms such as cough, fever, or shortness of breath, call your health care provider, especially if you have traveled to an affected area or had contact with a known positive.

• Wash your hands often with warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are ill. • Stay home if you are ill.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash, or cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as faucet handles, door knobs and other commonly touched surfaces.

• Get your flu shot. Although the flu shot will not protect you from COVID-19, it will help prevent the flu which has similar symptoms to this coronavirus.