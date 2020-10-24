Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 24th 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Hall of Fame Health launched to help former NFL players

by Assoicated Press
October 24, 2020

Hall of Fame Health, a nationwide effort to offer services to any former NFL player or team employee and their families, announced its partnership Tuesday with 12 medical care providers.

The program will attempt to make everything from treatment to insurance plans to advice available to thousands of people who have spent time in the league.

“What guys are just asking for is can’t we do something comprehensive in health care and and insurance for them and their spouses and kids,” said Jeremy Hogue, the CEO of Hall of Fame Health.

Hogue estimates 80% of the league’s nearly 20,000 former players are not covered under employer-sponsored medical plans and must shop for insurance coverage each year during the national open-enrollment period, which this year begins Nov. 1.

“For a lot of those guys, doctors and health care came to them when they were playing, and all of a sudden when they were done – and most of them are done in their late 20s and early 30s – they don’t have that resource anymore. Especially if they move back home from the city where they were playing.

“We’re trying to put some things together with our great partners on a national scale to help get insurance, help get care, and help get them information. Whether someone played 20 years or 20 minutes on a practice squad in training camp, if you touched the game we want to help those guys and their spouses and kids.”

Hall of Fame Health has lined up a dozen providers:

Andrews Institute (performance training and orthopedic services) provider in Gulf Breeze, Florida; Aultman Health (hospitals) in Stark County, Ohio, where the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton is located; Baylor Scott & White Health (largest not-for-profit health care system in Texas); Emory Healthcare (Emory University Hospital and 10 other hospitals in the Atlanta area); HCA Houston Healthcare (network of hospitals, outpatient surgery centers, free-standing emergency centers and diagnostic imaging facilities); Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (orthopedic facility in Illinois and Indiana); OrthoLoneStar (largest independent orthopedic group in Texas); Tampa (Florida) General Hospital; UCSF Health (San Francisco); Vanderbilt Health (Tennessee); HonorHealth (Phoenix); and Providence Saint John’s Health Center (Santa Monica, California).

Hogue is confident there will be such partners, along with companies that can help former NFL members in innovative new business ventures; partnering with market leaders in go-to-market strategies; coordinating game-changing research; and raising funds for those in need of financial assistance or services.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Yantz, Glen Edward

HENRIETTA/WOLCOTT: Age 64, passed away Saturday, October 17th, 2020 in Wolcott, NY. Glen was a native to Henrietta, NY. He was predeceased by his parents, Beverly and Robert Yantz. Glen is survived by his two daughters, Sarah and Catherine Yantz; sister, Karen Lee Yantz; brother, Scott (Karen) Yantz; Aunt Katherine Albert; along with several nieces […]

Read More
Schneible, Thomas James

ROCHESTER: Thomas James Schneible passed away October 15, 2020 at the age of 57. Born on May 16, 1963 Tom was the youngest child of James E. and Doris W. Schneible who predeceased him. Tom enjoyed athletics his entire life. He was a star athlete in high school playing baseball, basketball, and soccer and then […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square