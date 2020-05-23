Powered by Dark Sky
August 28th 2020, Friday
How should I clean and store my face mask?

by Assoicated Press
May 23, 2020

Cloth face masks worn during the coronavirus pandemic should be washed regularly, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health experts recommend wearing a mask made from cotton fabric, such as T-shirts, or scarves and bandannas, when you are outside and unable to maintain social distancing from others.

The covering should be washed daily after use, says Penni Watts, an assistant professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s School of Nursing.

It is best to clean your mask in a washing machine or with soap and hot water. The mask should be dried completely. Dry it in a hot dryer, if possible.

Watts advises storing the clean, dry mask in a new paper bag to keep it safe from germs.

The CDC has urged people to use washable cloth coverings to ensure there are enough surgical and N95 masks for medical workers.

Recent Obituaries

Rosenkranz, Mary Kathleen (Verchota)

MACEDON: Mary K. Rosenkranz age 76 of Macedon, formerly of Hartford, SD; and Windom, MN gained her Angel wings and went home to our heavenly father on Monday August 24th, 2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer. She was born December 12, 1943 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Emmanuel “Monk” Verchota and Beatrice Verchota. […]

Rimel, Hannelore M.

PALMYRA: Hannelore died on August 22, 2020 at age 90.  Predeceased by her husband, George Rimel; daughter, Jeannie Rimel; daughter-in-law, Susan Wells; sister, Barbra Boutilier; great grandson, Jonathan Daggett.Hannelore is survived by her daughter, Lori Rimel; sons, Ted (Judy) Rimel and George Rimel; sisters, Erika Raines and Gisela Sherrill; grandchildren, Troy Daggett, Kellene (Mark) Romano, […]

