Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
April 17th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

I got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Now what?

by Assoicated Press
April 17, 2021

I got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Now what?

Don’t panic. U.S. health officials on Tuesday recommended pausing vaccinations with J&J’s shot as they look into reports of six clots out of nearly 7 million doses given in the country.

Health officials say to be vigilant, but to remember that reports of blood clots that may be associated with J&J’s single-dose vaccine are exceedingly rare.

“It’s less than one in a million,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease specialist.

Common side effects after getting a COVID-19 vaccine can include arm pain and normal flu-like symptoms for a couple days afterward. Those aren’t pleasant, but they aren’t what officials are concerned about.

Instead, be on the lookout for different, more severe symptoms associated with the clots, particularly between one and three weeks after the shot. Those include severe headache, backache, abdominal pain, shortness of breath, leg swelling, tiny red spots on the skin or bruising.

If those symptoms show up, seek medical treatment right away. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued advice to help doctors spot these rare clots and safely treat them.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Monica, David W.

SAVANNAH: Age 78, born 11/23/1942, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed peacefully on 4/15/2021 while surrounded by his family. David is survived by his wife, Helen; his children, Michael (Jessica) Marino of Cato, NY, Helen (Troy) Sebastiano of Clyde, NY, Robert Whitton of Savannah, NY and David Jr (Lauren) of South Carolina; grandchildren, Courtney, […]

Read More
Willard, Nancy J.

MANCHESTER: Passed away on April 7, 2021 at 76 years old. Born in Hornell, NY to Floyd and Elizabeth Kame. Nancy was also predeceased by her husband, Walter Willard; brother, Max.  Nancy is survived by her children, Allen (Chris) Estey and Cathy (Bob) Estey, Mary Jo (Dan) Evans, Tracey (Darrell) Burns; grandchildren Daniel Evans, Michael Reader […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square