Health
Less beef, more beans. Experts say world needs a new diet
NEW YORK (AP) A hamburger a week, but no more. A new report says that’s about as much red meat people should eat to do what’s best for their health and the planet.
Its authors say the plant-based diet they outline has enough flexibility to accommodate food cultures around the world, but some question its nutritional recommendations. John Ioannidis, chair of disease prevention at Stanford University, says the report does not reflect the scientific uncertainties around nutrition and health.
The report was organized by EAT, a Stockholm-based nonprofit seeking to improve the food system, and published by the medical journal Lancet. Its dietary recommendations are based on previously published studies, and come amid growing interest in how eating habits affect the environment.
