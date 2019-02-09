Health
Marijuana-derivative foods banned in NYC
NEW YORK (AP) New York City’s health department has ordered restaurants to stop selling foods and drinks containing CBD, a compound found in cannabis plants.
On Wednesday, customers at Manhattan’s Fat Cat Kitchen bakery and restaurant couldn’t buy a favorite chocolate-filled cookie that included CBD _ which doesn’t make people high, but the health agency said it hadn’t been deemed safe as a food additive by the federal Food and Drug Administration.
New York is the first big city to enforce the federal government’s ruling that the cannabidiol _ as CBD is scientifically called _ should not be added to foods. And health officials started to crack down on New York food establishments last month, saying it has not been approved as a safe product for consumers.
In New York’s Fat Cat Kitchen, CBD-infused offerings have been the top-selling items, mixed into brownies, marshmallows, honey and coffee.
Until CBD is deemed safe as a food additive, the department is ordering eateries not to offer products containing the derivative.
“Restaurants in New York City are not permitted to add anything to food or drink that is not approved as safe to eat. The Health Department takes seriously its responsibility to protect New Yorkers’ health,” the department said in a statement.
Ten other states that have legalized marijuana for recreational use also recently ordered businesses to remove CBD-infused foods from stores.
In Maine, state health officials recently ordered businesses to remove CBD-infused edibles from stores.
In Ohio, authorities also have been cracking down on businesses selling products with CBD.
In December, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb stated his agency’s position that CBD is a drug ingredient and therefore illegal to add to food or health products without approval from his agency.
The component has been touted as a possible remedy for anxiety, pain and other ailments.
“Selling unapproved products with unsubstantiated therapeutic claims is not only a violation of the law, but also can put patients at risk, as these products have not been proven to be safe or effective,” Gottlieb wrote.
There is only one FDA-approved drug containing CBD _ for the treatment of seizures. It contains cannabis-derived CBD. GW Pharmaceuticals’ syrup became the first prescription drug derived from the cannabis plant in June 2018.
Latest News
Local Mayors, Village Trustees air concerns on Governor’s proposed cuts
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow (130th-Lyons R, C , I, Ref.) met with Wayne County’s mayors and other village officials at the...
Lyons Public Library announces quilting circle
The Lyons Public Library has formed a Quilting Circle that will meet the 3rd Saturday of each month from 10...
Aging in Wayne County: Where to Next?
Much like a Broadway play, a senior’s “third act” can be one of the richest and most fulfilling parts. One...
Recent Obituaries
Smith, Robert O.
ROSE: Age 90, a resident of Newark Manor passed away Friday, February 08, 2019. Bob was born October 21, 1928...
Goebert, Donald, L.
MARION: Entered into rest on February 8, 2019 at the age of 84. He is predeceased by his parents, Lawrence...
Whitt-Deon, Violet M.
SOUTH BUTLER: Age 43, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 7th, 2019. She is...