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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Health

Officials confirm second rabies case in Wayne County

June 6, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

County health officials have confirmed a second case of rabies has been discovered in Wayne County.

According to Wayne County Public Health Rabies Coordinator Robin Longer, RN, the New York State Department of Health has confirmed that a raccoon from the Lyons/Sodus area tested positive for rabies on June 3, 2026.

This follows the confirmation of a rabid domestic cat in the same area the week before.

Rabies is a fatal viral disease that attacks the central nervous system of mammals. In Wayne County, rabies is most commonly found in raccoons, skunks, foxes, and bats. However, all mammals—including unvaccinated dogs, cats, and livestock—can become infected.

Residents should avoid contact with all wild or feral animals. Common signs of rabies may include:

• Difficulty walking or lack of coordination

• Staggering or appearing “drunk”

• Refusal to eat or drink

• Excessive drooling

• Aggressive behavior or unusual friendliness

• Significant changes in normal behavior or temperament

All potential rabies exposures should be reported immediately to Wayne County Public Health at 315-946-5749 or after hours call 911 to report a Rabies emergency.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.