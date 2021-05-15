Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
May 15th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Oprah, Prince Harry reunite for Apple TV+ mental health show

by Assoicated Press
May 15, 2021

LOS ANGELES (AP) Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are teaming up for a series that will delve into mental health issues and feature segments from athletes and stars like Lady Gaga and Glenn Close.

“The Me You Can’t See” will be a multi-part documentary series that will debut on Apple TV+ on May 21.

Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex will “guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles,” according to Monday’s announcement.

“Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty,” Winfrey said in a statement. “Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

In addition to Gaga and Close, participants will include NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway, Olympic boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs and chef Rashad Armstead.

“The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels – and is –very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty,” Prince Harry said in a statement.

Winfrey and the duke are the series’ co-creators and executive producers. The announcement comes roughly two months after Winfrey’s explosive sitdown interview with Harry and his wife, Meghan.

Harry and his wife Meghan have dived heavily into streaming in their post-royal life, signing a deal with Netflix. Meghan has also narrated a documentary for Disney+.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Makins, Cora Ann

ONTARIO: On May 8, 2021 in the comfort of her home, Ann left us to walk with the Lord.  She was surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born in Rochester, NY to the late Arthur and Martha Knapp.  She was also predeceased by her sons, Rick and Richard Rickman; siblings, Ray and Dennis Knapp. […]

Read More
Lyon, William A. “Bill” “Jr.”

MARION: Bill, age 94, passed away on May 5, 2021.  He was predeceased by his wife, Edith L. (Shoemaker), daughter, Suzanne, grandsons, Josh & Colby. Bill is survived by his children, William (Pat) Lyon III, Cynthia (Thomas) Ikewood, Vicki (William) Nestor, Teresa (James) Halsey, Timothy (Diane) Lyon & Randall Lyon; grandchildren, John (Kelly) Lyon, TJ […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square