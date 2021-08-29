Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 29th 2021, Sunday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Pfizer seeking FDA OK for COVID-19 vaccine booster

by Assoicated Press
August 29, 2021

Pfizer is seeking U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

The drugmaker said Wednesday that it has started the application process for a third dose of its vaccine for everyone ages 16 and older. The company said it will complete the application with the Food and Drug Administration by the end of this week.

The FDA earlier this month said transplant recipients or others with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Then last week, U.S. health officials announced plans to give COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant of the coronavirus.

That plan drew criticism from scientists at the World Health Organization, who noted that poor countries are not getting enough vaccine for their initial rounds of shots.

Pfizer’s vaccine, jointly developed with Germany’s BioNTech, received full FDA approval earlier this week, also for those ages 16 and older. It had been given to that age group under an emergency use authorization, which is still the case for those ages 12 to 15.

More than 200 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in the U.S. – and hundreds of millions more worldwide – since it got the green light in December.

The three vaccines used in the U.S. made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still preventing hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. But the vaccines don’t appear quite as strong against the highly contagious delta variant as they were against earlier versions of the virus.

The U.S. booster plan calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Also on Wednesday, J&J said people who received a booster for its single-shot vaccine saw a big jump in virus-fighting antibodies. The drugmaker plans to talk to regulators about its booster.

Moderna is expected to do the same. It said Wednesday that it had completed its application to the FDA for full approval of its two-dose vaccine.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Schmitt, Brian Elliott “Schmitty”

ONTARIO: Brian Elliott Schmitt “Schmitty” Passed away suddenly, August 22, 2021 at the young age of 35. His beautiful smile, and funny loving personality, will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his grandfather Alfred Emmanuel Weston and Aunt Ellen Schmitt. Brian is survived by his grandparents Patricia and Leonard Schmitt, Joan Weston (Butch); parents Daniel Schmitt, […]

Read More
Mayeu, Debra J.

 MARION/VICTOR: Entered into rest on February 24, 2021 at the age of 64.Predeceased by her parents, Richard and Alice Norsen; brother, Donald Norsen; sister, Joan (Ernest) Dennis; brother-in-law, James Brennan; survived by loving husband of 46 years, Michael; children, Jason (Karen) Mayeu, Dana Mayeu; grandchildren, Samantha Wing, Adison and Zoey Mayeu; brother, Gary Norsen; sisters, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square