Health
Possible vaping-related death sparks warnings
by Matt Molloy
13WHAM
The Dewey Avenue Smoke Shop is stocked with e-cigarettes.
They’re a popular item for people looking to quit smoking.
“I would say most people vaping are ex-smokers,” said Noah Scheuerman, manager. “I don’t see many people starting with vaping.”
But, on Friday, new warnings were issued about the popular practice following what’s believed to be the first vaping-related death in Illinois.
The CDC is also looking at 193 cases of severe lung illness nationawide: 11 of them in Western New York.
“We are seeing what looks to be a pattern of vape-induced or associated lung disease,” according to Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza.
He said while some see the practice as less harmful than traditional smoking, the verdict on vaping is still out.
“When we’re talking about small numbers, it’s really hard to draw any big conclusions just yet. But, safe to say anybody who’s vaping might be at risk,” Dr. Mendoza said.
Scheuerman believes those getting sick are likely buying bootleg cartridges.
“Totally unregulated. Illegal in most places,” he said. “Even if sold in a legal state, the type of things being used in them are often not legal.”
Experts say buyers should be wary.
“My caution right now is that vaping is potentially very dangerous,” Dr. Mendoza said.
