Summer Safety: Playing it safe around water

This summer, Wayne County Public Health wants everyone to play it safe in and around water to prevent drownings. According to the CDC, the number one cause of death for children ages 1–4 is drowning (CDC 2025). The CDC also reports that more than half of all U.S. adults have never taken a swimming lesson increasing the risk for unintentional drownings (CDC 2025). To be safe around water follow these steps to prevent drownings:

Learn how to swim and teach children how to swim.

Supervise children closely and continuously when they are in or near water.

Install fences around home swimming pools, remove ladders from the pools and use pool safety devices such as pool alarms and gate locks.

Wear and encourage others to wear a properly fitted life jacket especially when boating and always for those in and around water who cannot swim.

Learn CPR, your skills could save a life.

Do not consume alcohol or drugs while swimming, boating or while supervising children swimming.

Swim with a buddy and choose swimming sites that have lifeguards on duty.

Summer is an excellent time to learn how to swim. There are many aquatic programs in Wayne County that are open to the public that offer free swimming and swimming lessons. For more information on water safety and drowning prevention visit cdc.gov/drowning/prevention/summer-swim-safety.html.

For additional information on swimming pools open to the public and the availability of swimming lessons in Wayne County contact your local school district with an aquatics program, your local community center or your town/village office. If you would like a presentation or additional information on water and summer safety call Wayne County Public Health at (315) 946-5749 or email us at wcph@waynecountyny.gov.