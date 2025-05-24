Kerry VanAuken, MPH

Wayne County Public Health

Exposure to the sun can be enjoyable but too much sun can be dangerous. Too much exposure to the suns harmful rays can result in injury to the skin usually resulting in a painful sunburn. It can also lead to more serious conditions including skin cancer, cataracts in the eyes, premature aging of the skin and immune suppression (EPA, 2025). Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., affecting 1 in 5 Americans during their lifetime (American Dermatology Association, 2025).

To prevent skin cancer, Wayne County Public Health encourages following these simple steps to enjoy time in the sun safely.

Be sun wise by avoiding sun burns. Sunburns increase one’s lifetime risk of developing skin cancer especially among children.

Avoid Tanning and Tanning Beds. A sun tan is an indication of injury to the skin. UV light from tanning beds and the sun cause skin cancer and wrinkles.

Use sunscreen generously. Apply sunscreen all over exposed skin at least 20 minutes before going outside. Reapply sunscreen often at least every two hours even when it is overcast. A sunscreen containing an SPF of at least 15 can provide protection from both ultraviolet A and B rays.

Wear Protective Clothing such as a long sleeved shirts and pants, a wide brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Seek shade and use extra caution near water, snow and sand. Water, snow and sand reflect the rays of the sun and increase the risk of sunburns.

Check the UV index and avoid the sun when the UV index is high. The higher the UV index, the greater risk of sun damage.

Early detection of skin cancer is important because when diagnosed early, skin cancer is treatable.

Contact a dermatologist or your regular physician if you notice a new or changing mole. For additional information on how to be safe in the sun visit www.epa.gov/sunwise . Wayne County Public Health’s Health Educators and Nurses are also available to provide group presentations by request. To request a presentation on sun safety or other health topics contact us at (315) 946-5749 or by email at wcph@waynecountyny.gov.