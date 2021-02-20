Powered by Dark Sky
February 20th 2021, Saturday
×
Visitors allowed at Rochester Regional hospitals

by WayneTimes.com
February 20, 2021

As cases of COVID-19 are trending downward in our community, Rochester Regional Health is welcoming visitors back to their hospitals seven days a week. It is because the community and teams continue to follow safety guidelines that there was been a decrease in infections. RRH reminds the public to please continue to wear your mask, practice hand hygiene and stay socially distanced wherever possible.

It’s also important to get vaccinated when a vaccine is available to you, although current supplies are limited. 

They  recommend checking the Finger Lakes Vaccination Hub to confirm your eligibility and view vaccination appointments throughout theregion.

Looking for COVID-19 testing? Wait times at  Immediate Care locations are now updated live online.

