January 16th 2021, Saturday
What should I know about COVID-19 vaccines if I’m pregnant?

by Assoicated Press
January 16, 2021

What should I know about COVID-19 vaccines if I’m pregnant?

Vaccination is likely the best way to prevent COVID-19 in pregnancy, when risks for severe illness and death from the virus are higher than usual.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says COVID-19 vaccinations should not be withheld from pregnant women, and that women should discuss individual risks and benefits with their health care providers.

The U.S. government’s emergency authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being rolled out for priority groups doesn’t list pregnancy as a reason to withhold the shots.

But the OB-GYN group says women should consult their doctors, since COVID-19 vaccines have not yet been tested in pregnant women. Evidence about safety and effectiveness is reassuring from studies that inadvertently included some women who didn’t know they were pregnant when they enrolled.

More answers are expected from upcoming research, including a study by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech expected to start early this year that will include pregnant women.

Experts say there’s no reason to think the two authorized vaccines would harm fetuses. They might even protect them from developing COVID-19, although that hasn’t yet been proven, said Dr. Denise Jamieson, chair of gynecology and obstetrics at Emory University School of Medicine.

That thinking comes in part from experience with vaccines for influenza and whooping cough, which are approved for use in pregnancy and protect newborns and their mothers from developing those diseases.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Nicoletta, Donetta C.

CLYDE: Donetta Concetta Nicoletta, 99, died on January 14, 2020 at Geneva General Hospital. A private family service was held at St. John’ s Cemetery in Clyde, New York. Donetta was born on February 20 1921 in Clyde, NY the daughter of the late Louis and Mabel Cornell Petrosino. She married Jame Nicoletta on April […]

Read More
Bissell-Young, Julian Gerald

WILLIAMSON:  Our little angel was called back home to his Lord and Savior on January 11, 2021 before his anticipated birth. Julian was received into heaven under the loving protection of his great grandparents: Andrew and Delores Mitrano and Ruth I. Bissell; uncle: Drew Harrington. Julian is survived by his loving parents: H. Joseph Bissell-Young […]

Read More
