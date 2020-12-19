Powered by Dark Sky
Will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?

by Assoicated Press
December 19, 2020

Will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?

Not until there’s enough data from studies in different age groups, which will stretch well into next year.

The Pfizer vaccine authorized in the U.S. this month is for people 16 and older. Testing began in October in children as young as 12 and is expected to take several more months. The Food and Drug Administration will have to decide when there’s enough data to allow emergency use in this age group.

Depending on the results, younger children may be enrolled for study as well.

Moderna, which is expected to become the second COVID-19 vaccine greenlit in the U.S., began enrolling study participants ages 12 to 17 this month, and will track them for a year. Testing in children younger than 12 is expected to start in early 2021.

It is uncertain if the results on younger children will come in time for vaccinations to begin before the next school year.

Positive outcomes in adult studies are reassuring and suggest it is safe to proceed in testing kids, said Dr. Buddy Creech, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University and director of its vaccine research program.

Even though children usually don’t get very sick from COVID-19, they can spread the virus to others, said Dr. Robert Frenck, who is the lead researcher for Pfizer’s study in kids at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. At least 1.6 million youth have been infected, 8,000 have been hospitalized and 162 have died from the virus, he noted.

“It’s really important, not only for themselves but also for society,” Frenck said.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Blankenberg, Eleanor M

WILLIAMSON: Went home to her Lord and Savior on (Friday) December 18, 2020 at age 99. Predeceased by her husband: Jacob Blankenberg; granddaughter: Taylor Rae Bliss and son in law: Terry Dinse. Eleanor was a life-long member of the Williamson United Methodist Church and a member of the Myers Community Hospital Twig Association for many […]

Frazer, Gale

LYONS: Age 76, passed away at Newark-Wayne Hospital on December 16, 2020. Gale is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Henry; her sisters, Arlene, JoAnn and Carlene; her brothers, Gary, Jerry and Michael; along with a host of other family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Mike and Irene; brother, Sony; […]

