February 20, 2022
10 year-old child calls 911 for help when dad begins choking mother

by WayneTimes.com
February 20, 2022

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Sunday (2/13) at 10:40 p.m. of Jonathan T. Evans, age 38, of Chaintree Drive in the Town of Marion, after responding to a domestic incident on Chaintree Drive in the Town of Marion.

Evans was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Endangering the Welfare of a Child Less Than Seventeen Years of Age.

Deputies responded to a residence on Chaintree Drive for a 911 call of a domestic incident in progress. Mr. Evans allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with his significant other and began choking the victim. Mr. Evans’ ten year old child witnessed the events and called 911 for help. Mr. Evans was subsequently arrested and transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.

Mr. Evans was processed and held at the Wayne County Jail for CAP ar- raignment and released

to appear in Marion Town Court. An Order of Protection was issued for the victims.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Quku, Pamela M. 

NEWARK: Pamela M. Quku, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic. Pamela was born December 12, 1950 in Clifton Springs, the daughter of the late Stuart and Helen Perkins.  Pam was well known within the Newark community for her sarcasm and witty sense of humor. Her most […]

Read More
Thorn, Virginia Bastian

Thorn, Virginia Bastian ROSE: Virginia Bastian Thorn, 86, of Rose, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Wayne County Nursing home with her daughters by her side. She was born at the family farm in Rose, daughter of the late Clifford B. Bastian, and Doris E. Mathews Bastian. She enjoyed her family and her church. […]

Read More
