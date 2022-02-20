10 year-old child calls 911 for help when dad begins choking mother

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Sunday (2/13) at 10:40 p.m. of Jonathan T. Evans, age 38, of Chaintree Drive in the Town of Marion, after responding to a domestic incident on Chaintree Drive in the Town of Marion.

Evans was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Endangering the Welfare of a Child Less Than Seventeen Years of Age.

Deputies responded to a residence on Chaintree Drive for a 911 call of a domestic incident in progress. Mr. Evans allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with his significant other and began choking the victim. Mr. Evans’ ten year old child witnessed the events and called 911 for help. Mr. Evans was subsequently arrested and transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.

Mr. Evans was processed and held at the Wayne County Jail for CAP ar- raignment and released

to appear in Marion Town Court. An Order of Protection was issued for the victims.