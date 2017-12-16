11 year-old calls 911 when mom falls during seizure after taking drugs

An 11 year-old’s call to 911 stating her mom fell on the floor and was seizing on Friday (12/8) at 6 p.m., led to the arrest of the mother.

Police discovered what they believed to be two spent crack pipes when they arrived at 107 Siegrist Street in Newark, the residence of Sara Edmonds, age 34.

Following the investigation, Edmonds was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child for smoking narcotics in front of the 11 and a 7 year-old child.

Edmonds was released on appearance tickets for Newark Village Court on December 13th.