In an elaborate banking scheme, reported on August 2nd of 2025, an elderly femal Williamson resident lost $20,000 after a phone call explained to the resident that their account had been compromised. They were told to withdraw $20,000, put the cash in an envelope and the money would be picked up by a bank carrier.

Following an extensive investigation, the carrier, Aidan Chun Loong Chan, age 18, of 9 Walnut Lane in Hicksville, NY was arrested on Sunday (3/23) at 2:48 p.m. by State Police Investigators out of Williamson. He was the ‘runner’ in the crime that actually picked up the envelope.

Aiden, who was only the tip of the fraud was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree. He was taken to the Wayne county Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released on his own recognizance to initially appear in Williamson Town Court on Wednesday (3/25).

A second juvenile, age 17, from Queens, NY has also been arrested on Sunday for his participation in the crime and charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

The investigation is continuing to find the fraud organizers. The money has not been recovered