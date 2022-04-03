70 year-old Galen woman faces child porn charges+

Following a report by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in July of 2021, state Police Investigators out of Lyons conducted a search warrant at the residence of Evelyn Gibbs, age 70, of Route 414 in the Town of Galen on July 21, 2021.



Following a forensic search of Gibbs computer, multiple photos and images were found. She was arrested on Monday (3/28) and charged with two counts each of Felony Promotion of Sexual Performance by a Child and Possessing of Sexual Performance by a Child.



State Police also charged Gibbs with the 2018 crime of Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the Third Degree when evidence was discovered in the search warrant that Gibbs had sold a gun to a man

Gibbs told the State Police she had no idea her computer was being utilized for child exploitation. They believe that perhaps the images were then fed to a man that who was serving time in state prison.

Gibbs was taken to centralized arraignment and released on Tuesday on appearance tickets initially to appear in Town of Galen Court.