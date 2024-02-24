Powered by Dark Sky
February 24th 2024, Saturday
Accident leads to DWI and Weapon charges for Savannah man

by WayneTimes.com
February 24, 2024

On Friday, February 16th, at 9:43 am, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Chad E. Williams, age 49, of Savannah.

 Chad was involved in a motor vehicle accident on State Route 5, where he was traveling southbound and collided with a propane tank.

The roadway was shut down for approximately an hour and a half. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. There were no reported injuries to either driver. There was also a dog in the pick-up truck that escaped injury.

After a Police investigation on the scene, it was determined that Chad had been operating the vehicle while intoxicated. Chad also in possession of a firearm illegally due to a prior felony conviction.

Chad was charged with Failing to Use Designated Lane, Consumption of an Alcoholic Beverage in a Motor Vehicle, Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Intoxicated with a .08% BAC or Higher, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC of .18% or Higher, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree, Unlicensed Operator, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. Chad was released to a sober third party on appearances tickets to answer these charges at a later date in the Town of Seneca Falls Court. 

