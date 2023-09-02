Accident leads to Felony DWI and numerous other charges

Newark Village Police responded to a motor vehicle property damage accident on Friday (8/25) where the driver fled the scene.

At 4:51 p.m. David Velazquez, age 61, of Driving Park Circle in Newark was arrested for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, Failure to Use Designated lane, Move From Lane Unsafely, Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor vehicle, DWI/BAC and Aggravated DWI, with a blood alcohol level of .24%.

Velazquez’s vehicle was towed from the scene of the stop and he was taken to the Wayne County jail for CAP Court and initially remanded to jail. He will appear in Newark Village Court before the case is moved to County Court.

Records show Velazquez has two prior DWI convictions.