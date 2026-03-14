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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Law & Order

Amazon delivery driver arrested after beating elderly man in Marion

March 14, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

On Saturday (3/7) at 2:05 p.m. State Police Investigators out of Williamson reported the arrest of Joseph Lee Blair, age 32, residing at 406 Browncroft Boulevard in Rochester.

It is alleged that on February 7th, Blair parked his personal van in the middle of Route 21 in the Town of Marion to make a Amazon delivery. A vehicle behind the van, driven by a 67 year-old man,  complained and Blair got out and yelled "Let me do my fucking job." He also punched out a window on the man’s vehicle. The man got out and Blair knocked him down and punched him in the head six times, breaking the man’s glasses. Blair yelled "Fuck your glasses."

Meanwhile the man’s wife got out of the vehicle and began recording the incident. The man received and fractured ankle and bruising and went to the hospital.

Blair was subsequently charged with Assault in the Second Degree-Injuring a Victim 65 years, or Older-With the Assailant at Least 10 years Younger.

He was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and is scheduled to appear in Marion Town Court on Wednesday, March 25th. 

Blair was being turned over to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for Felony Criminal Contempt in the First Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree and appeared in Monroe County Court on Wednesday (3/11) on those charges.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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