Amber Shove wanted by just about everybody

On Wednesday (3/1) State Troopers out of Wolcott responded to a report of a domestic incident on Wayne Center Rose Road in the Town of Rose. A child had called in to report a heated argument between the child and mother.

Upon arrival, Amber Shove, age 34, reportedly residing at her last known address on Church Street in the Village of Newark ran out of the dwelling on foot and was found hiding under a back deck. She was taken into custody and Troopers found she was wanted by numerous police agencies from Onondaga, Wayne and Monroe Counties.

State Police out of Lyons had first turn at Shove, who was wanted out of the Lyons barracks for two separate counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, one count of Petit Larceny and a Felony Violation of Probation warrant.

Additionally, Shove was wanted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Appear on original charges for Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, one count of Petit Larceny. A record check showed open warrants for the towns of Lyons, Macedon, Irondequoit and Gates.

Shove is well-known to area police for various warrants on drug possession and petit larceny thefts to feed her drug addictions.

Due to current New York State bail restrictions, Shove is arrested for her various crimes throughout the area, fails to appear in courts on the original charges and is released back to continue her way of life.

She has been arrested and has appeared in the Times of Wayne County numerous times, including recently and over the past several years.

This last arrest has her charged with the Felony Probation Violations, allowing her to be incarcerated until a proper Probation Hearing.

She will then be handed over to the police agencies/courts with outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear and her original charges.