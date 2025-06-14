Arcadia man arrested for numerous drug felonies after search warrant

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Saturday (6/7) of Modesto R. Rodriguez, age 64, of 5400 Route 31 in the Town of Arcadia following a drug investigation that stems from July 2024.

A search warrant was conducted on Modesto R. Rodriguez and his residence following an investigation of the controlled buys of narcotics by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, where Modesto Rodriguez sold crack cocaine.

Following the search warrant the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office recovered 4.6 ounces of crack cocaine and a stolen handgun.

Mr. Rodriguez was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Second Degree (A-II felony), and Criminal Possession of a Loaded Fire Arm in the Second Degree (C Felony). Modesto R. Rodriguez was also charged with two B-Felonies for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Third Degree With Intent to Sell, and Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance in the Third Degree for the sale of narcotics.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Newark Police Department throughout the investigation.

On Wednesday (6/11) Rodriguez was again arrested for additional charges of Criminal Possession Controlled Substance-3rd: Narcotic Drug Intent to Sell; two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree-Narcotic Drug 4 Ounces, or More and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree-Narcotic Drug.

Modesto was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court and released on bail appearing initially in Arcadia Town Court on June 11th.