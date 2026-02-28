What are you looking for?

Arcadia man charged with sex crimes involving 16 year-old girl

February 28, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

State Police investigators out of Lyons received a report on February 9th, concerning a man having sexual contact with a 16 year-old girl in the town of Arcadia.

Sebastian Villatoro, age 19, of 3040 Route 88 North in Arcadia was arrested on Saturday (2/21) at 12:51 p.m. and charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Misconduct-Engage in Vaginal Sexual Contact Without Consent; Felony Promoting Sexual Performance by a Child Under the Age of 17-Sexually Motivated; Felony Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor First Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Villatoro was taken to the Wayne county Jail for CAP Court and released on pre-trial services to appear initially in Town of Arcadia Court scheduled for February 25.

