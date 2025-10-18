Arcadia man does it again, and again, and again

Both the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and State Troopers out of Lyons have taken their turns arresting Johnathan Henry Deroo, age 26, of 3571 Heidenreich Road in the Town of Arcadia.

Beginning on October 2nd, Deroo was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree for Violating a Court Order of Protection involving an ex-girlfriend, residing on Chapel Street in Arcadia.

He was released after appearing in CAP Court, but since that time, Deroo has repeated the offense three more times.

Following an incident on October 7th, Johnathan Henry Deroo, age 26 of the Town of Arcadia, was arrested again for the same charge of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree, for violating a Court Order of Protection involving an ex-girlfriend.

He was arrested again for the 4th time for Violating the Court Order of Protection last Wednesday (10/15).

Deroo tested the patience of the court one time too many times and was sentenced to the Wayne County Jail and was remanded to jail for 30 days for disobeying court orders.