Arcadia man faces numerous charges after choking woman

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a Town of Arcadia man following an investigation into a domestic incident which occurred in the Town of Arcadia.

Deputies arrested Alchimist McKinnon, age 31, of State Route 31 in the Town of Arcadia for Strangulation 2nd, Assault 2nd, Aggravated family offense, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th, Reckless Endangerment 2nd, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Obstruction of Governmental Administration, and Resisting Arrest.

The charges stem from a domestic incident and it is alleged that McKinnon pulled a female out of a vehicle by her hair, in the presence of two young children. He then forced her into a residence where he began choking her, threw her against a wall, and threw a toaster at her. Once police arrived at the location, McKinnon physically resisted arrest.

McKinnon was taken to the Wayne County for CAP arraignment.

Deputies were assisted with the investigation by the New York State Police and the Newark police Department.

McKinnon was also arrested on a Newark Village Police warrant for an October, 2021 Petit Larceny charge in concert with Angelica Alicea, age 29, of Stanfell Street in Newark in the theft of $150.73 worth of diapers. She was arrested on Thursday (3/3).