April 9th 2022, Saturday
Arcadia man faces numerous charges after forcible touching incident

by WayneTimes.com
April 9, 2022

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Saturday (4/2) at 4:39 a.m. of Shawn M. Standbrook, age 36, of Welcher Road following an investigation into a physical disturbance on Welcher Road in the Town of Arcadia.

Standbrook was subsequently charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Harassment in the Second Degree, Forcible Touching, Menacing in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

It is alleged that Standbrook inappropriately had contact with an intoxicated female and a large fight ensued – all in front of a juvenile who was at the residence. Standbrook was taken to CAP for arraignment  and released to appear in Arcadia Town Court on the charges.  

