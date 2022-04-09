Arcadia man faces numerous charges after forcible touching incident

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Saturday (4/2) at 4:39 a.m. of Shawn M. Standbrook, age 36, of Welcher Road following an investigation into a physical disturbance on Welcher Road in the Town of Arcadia.

Standbrook was subsequently charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Harassment in the Second Degree, Forcible Touching, Menacing in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

It is alleged that Standbrook inappropriately had contact with an intoxicated female and a large fight ensued – all in front of a juvenile who was at the residence. Standbrook was taken to CAP for arraignment and released to appear in Arcadia Town Court on the charges.