Arcadia woman charged in Welfare Fraud case

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff: Welfare Fraud Investigation Unit in conjunction with the Wayne County Department of Social Services reported the arrest on Tuesday (10/16) at 4 p.m. of Patricia A. Cox, age 40, of Fairville Maple Ridge Road in the Town of Arcadia for Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree and Welfare Fraud in the 3rd Degree.

It is alleged that Cox was a recipient of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits, Temporary Assistance (TA) Benefits, and Medicaid through the Wayne County Department of Social (DSS). Between 04/01/2018 and 07/31/2017, Cox moved to Eugene, Oregon and failed to notify the Wayne County Department of Social Services of this change in living arrangements.

As a result Cox fraudulently received $6,137.60 worth of benefits from the Wayne County Department of Social Services.

Cox was arraigned at the Town of Lyons Court and remanded to the Wayne County Jail on $100 bail or $200 bond to return to Lyons Court.