Argument leads to Sodus man driving vehicle into a house

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Monday (8/14) at 9:30 a.m. of Mathias Smith, age 46, of South Street in Sodus.

Deputies were called to a report of a disturbance on Route 14 near Route 104 in the Town of Sodus with a vehicle into a house. During the investigation it was determined a verbal altercation between several individuals took place at the location. It was alleged Smith drove his vehicle into the front porch of the house almost striking two individuals. Smith then struck a parked vehicle while attempting to flee the scene.

Smith was arrested and charged with two counts of Reckless Endangerment 1st, Criminal Mischief 2nd and Criminal Mischief 3rd.

He was processed at the Wayne County Jail and held for Centralized Arraignment and released to appear in Sodus Town Court.