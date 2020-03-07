Arrested for domestic violence, man trashes Palmyra Police station

“He tore the station apart,” was the comment of Palmyra Village Police Chief Dave Smith. Chairs were thrown about a computer was destroyed in the fast melee.

It began with another domestic violence arrest of Jacob M. Daskiewich, age 25, reported to be homeless, living out of a back pack.

On Thursday at 7:31 a.m. Palmyra Village Police received a call that the highly intoxicated Daskiewich was once again at a former girlfriend’s residence on Main Street in violation of his third Court Order of Protection.

During the dispute Daskiewich reportedly took the girl’s phone as she attempted to call police.

Police took Daskiewich in to custody and while processing him he went on a violent tirade, smashing a police computer, throwing chairs about the room and breaking numerous items. Two police officers received minor injures in subduing him.

Daskiewich was taken to Newark Wayne Community Hospital for a mental evaluation and released.

Daskiewich was subsequently charged with Felony Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, three counts of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree; Felony Burglary in the Third Degree; Felony Criminal Contempt in the First Degree and Felony Aggravated Family Offense.

He was taken to centralized arraignment with a Wayne County District Attorney recommendation of $10,000 cash/$20,000 bond.

Once at centralized arraignment, the presiding judge ignored the recommendation and, ordered hi to wear an ankle bracelet.

According to the Palmyra Village Police Chief, the centralized arraignment judge released Daskiewich with a stern warning that he could face a $1000 bail if he appeared in centralized arraignment again.

The Chief questioned why a man who has violated previous court orders of protection, facing several felony counts and is reportedly homeless was released with only an ankle bracelet.

Daskiewich is to appear in Palmyra Village Court on Tuesday, March 10.