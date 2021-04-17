Bench trial ends in guilty verdict in 2019 Sodus hit and run

In a day and a half bench trial in County Court, Willie Dan Nash Jr., age 22, of Newark was pronounced guilty of assault in the Second Degree on Thursday (4/15).

On Saturday (6/1) 2019, Nash fled the scene of a motor vehicle accident at 14/116 West Main Street, where several people were struck by a car, with the vehicle crashing into the building.

Four people were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester at the time. There was one 15 year old female who sustained a fracture hip, a 29 year old female who sustained a fracture shin bone, a 15 year old female who sustained a sprained wrist. A one year old female who was involved in the accidentbut suffered only a scratch and released from the hospital.

Nash pled not guilty to the charges The trial had been delayed due to the backlog caused by the covid pandemic.

Nash who scheduled to be sentenced on June 2, faces up to seven year in prison. He was charged with 2-Counts of Assault in the 2nd Degree, 1-Count of Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the 2nd Degree, and Unlicensed Operator.