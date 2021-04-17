Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
April 17th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Bench trial ends in guilty verdict in 2019 Sodus hit and run

by WayneTimes.com
April 17, 2021

In a day and a half bench trial in County Court, Willie Dan Nash Jr., age 22, of Newark was pronounced guilty of assault in the Second Degree on Thursday (4/15).

On Saturday (6/1) 2019, Nash fled the scene of a motor vehicle accident at 14/116 West Main Street, where several people were struck by a car,  with the vehicle crashing into the building. 

Four people were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester at the time. There was one 15 year old female who sustained a fracture hip, a 29 year old female who sustained a fracture shin bone, a 15 year old female who sustained a sprained wrist. A one year old female who was involved in the accidentbut suffered only a scratch and released from the hospital. 

Nash pled not guilty to the charges The trial had been delayed due to the backlog caused by the covid pandemic.

Nash who scheduled to be sentenced on June 2, faces up to seven year in prison. He was charged with 2-Counts of Assault in the  2nd Degree, 1-Count of Criminal Mischief in the  4th Degree, Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the  2nd Degree, and Unlicensed Operator.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Monica, David W.

SAVANNAH: Age 78, born 11/23/1942, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed peacefully on 4/15/2021 while surrounded by his family. David is survived by his wife, Helen; his children, Michael (Jessica) Marino of Cato, NY, Helen (Troy) Sebastiano of Clyde, NY, Robert Whitton of Savannah, NY and David Jr (Lauren) of South Carolina; grandchildren, Courtney, […]

Read More
Willard, Nancy J.

MANCHESTER: Passed away on April 7, 2021 at 76 years old. Born in Hornell, NY to Floyd and Elizabeth Kame. Nancy was also predeceased by her husband, Walter Willard; brother, Max.  Nancy is survived by her children, Allen (Chris) Estey and Cathy (Bob) Estey, Mary Jo (Dan) Evans, Tracey (Darrell) Burns; grandchildren Daniel Evans, Michael Reader […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square